Raashii Khanna turns into ultimate bikini babe as she poses in red swimsuit; SEE PICS

Raashii Khanna has been an inseparable part of both Hindi and South cinema. And recently, Raashii seems to have broken the internet with her latest pictures on social media. Taking to her Instagram account, the diva shared some jaw-dropping photos of herself clad in a red bikini.

In the pictures, Raashii could be seen enjoying some quiet moments in an infinity pool amid a serene and picturesque location, surrounded by hills and foggy weather. She effortlessly flaunted her toned physique, leaving her fans in awe. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Lost and don’t want to be found!”

Check out the photos here:

Soon, the pictures went viral on the internet and fans poured love for her by dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section of her post.

Coming back to her film front, Raashii’s last performance in Aghathiyaa had won her appreciation and applause, although the movie faced several delays and was even shelved multiple times.

Co-starring Arjun Sarja and Jiiva in pivotal roles, the film was later released on the OTT platform SUN NXT from March 28, 2025, onwards.

Moving on, Raashii Khanna is gearing up for her next Telugu venture in the project titled Telusu Kada. The diva shares the screen space with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty in the upcoming romantic drama.

Before this, the starlet has also been a part of some highly acclaimed films, including Dhanush’s Thiruchithrambalam, Karthi starrer Sardar, Vijay Sethupathi-led Tughlaq Darbar and others.

Raashii has also worked with Jr NTR, Varun Tej, Mohanlal and others in some iconic projects which remain popular even now.

Moving on to her Hindi film front, Raashii paired up with Siddharth Malhotra in Yodha and was a key part of Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report.

Besides her film front, the actress also soaks in a lot of attention when it comes to her active social media presence. The diva keeps on sharing snippets from her life out on her Instagram accounts, keeping her fans closely informed about the latest happenings of her life.

