Thug Life Press Meet LIVE UPDATES: Trisha and Silambarasan TR remind us of Karthik-Jessie; Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam join

Kamal Haasan revealed that he shared a lot of story ideas with Mani Ratnam, and Thug Life was one of them. "We discussed many stories...Mani Ratnam said to me that he liked one of my old scripts, and I told him to take it.. He just drew inspiration from that script & he went in his own route with it," said Haasan. He also revealed having more than 400 scripts in his laptop and he keeps working on a new one every day.