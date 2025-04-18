Thug Life Press Meet LIVE UPDATES: Trisha and Silambarasan TR remind us of Karthik-Jessie; Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam join
In his long speech, legendary director Mani Ratnam shared his thoughts on having Kamal Haasan as a lead actor. “When Kamal sir is acting in your film, 50% of the burden on the director is relieved. He takes care of almost everything around him. After years, I get to do a film with him. Thank you, sir for the opportunity,” said Mani Ratnam.
During his speech, Kamal Haasan shared a story about Joju George that speaks volume about their bond. He said, “Can’t speak much about the film but one thing is that no heroine in the film tells me ‘I love you’. But one person who never fails to say that line is Joju George, as everyday morning he wishes me by saying ‘I love you sir’.
During his speech, STR called Kamal Haasan his ‘guru’ and having Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman together is a ‘blessing. He said, “This film is like a dream. We all watch Mani sir's films, listen to Rahman sir's music, and wish to be a part of their film. The fact that I got to act alongside Kamal sir, my onscreen guru, Mani sir, and Rahman sir in one film is a big blessing.”
AR Rahman reveals Thug Life music will be fresh and modern, and he has been working on it since last 4 months.
Kamal Haasan revealed that he shared a lot of story ideas with Mani Ratnam, and Thug Life was one of them. "We discussed many stories...Mani Ratnam said to me that he liked one of my old scripts, and I told him to take it.. He just drew inspiration from that script & he went in his own route with it," said Haasan. He also revealed having more than 400 scripts in his laptop and he keeps working on a new one every day.
During the press meet, Trisha Krishnan opened up about teaming up again with her Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa co-star STR- "Everyone was kept asking When are you gonna join hands with Simbu after Vinnaithandi Varuvaya.. You will see that little bit of Magic in this film.."
Trisha Krishnan and STR's presence at Thug Life reminds us characters of Karthik and Jessie, their iconic romantic characters from the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.