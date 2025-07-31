War 2 song Aavan Jaavan sets major Emily In Paris vibes: 5 aesthetic pics to Kiara Advani's and Lily Collins matching fashion looks

Ahead of its theatrical release, War 2 has been creating hype among audiences through its various assets. Recently, the makers of the action drama released a new song starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, and it's titled Aavan Jaavan. While the song has all the right vibes, we couldn't just get over the fact that the backdrop is quite similar to Emily In Paris. From Kiara’s outfits to shooting locations and more, 5 similarities and aesthetics you can't miss.

Polka dot dresses and bucket hats

In the Aavan Jaavan song, Kiara Advani is seen flaunting her beauty in dresses and stylish tops featuring polka dots. One of the scenes shows the actress wearing a lime green dress with white dots all over it. Another shot has Kiara dancing in black shorts featuring a similar pattern.

Similarly, Lily Collins opts for a blue top with polka dots. In fact, you can also notice that both actresses are donning bucket hats.

Similar shooting locations

It is already known that a few scenes of Emily In Paris have been shot in Rome, and so has War 2’s Aavan Jaavan. In the above picture, both projects have opted for the same location, tall trees, long roads, and sunny weather.

Cinematography and color grading

Talking about Aavan Jaavan, the overall appeal is visually aesthetic. From subtle shades to pastel colors and intimate urban spaces, the song offers a romantic feel. When compared to Emily In Paris, the vibe is similar and gives a timeless appearance.

Typical Italy feels

Whether architectural beauty or scenic landscapes, Aavan Jaavan and Emily In Paris both appear like classic Italian cinema. Golden hour lighting, streets, and even the iconic Colosseum, are some of the similar frames in both projects.

Hair ribbon ties and makeup

In the song Aavan Jaavan, Kiara Advani looks cute in hair ribbon ties. She also wears a scarf, which reminds us of Emily. Talking about makeup, Kiara and Lily both glow owing to the natural and dewy base. Soft, rosy, or peach-tinted lip color is the major highlight. Most importantly, a youthful and romantic glow just makes everything perfect.

