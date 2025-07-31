War 2 song Aavan Jaavan sets major Emily In Paris vibes: 5 aesthetic pics to Kiara Advani's and Lily Collins matching fashion looks

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wins a National Award Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Sachin Ravi EXCKUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Farhan Akhtar Son of Sardaar 2 takes on Saiyaara and Mahavatar Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the making

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 01, 2025 | 10:07 AM IST | 476K
Kiara Advani, Lily Collins
War 2 x Emily In Paris: From Kiara Advani's polka dot outfits to bike rides in Rome, 5 similarities that you didn't see coming (Credits: YRF, Netflix)

Ahead of its theatrical release, War 2 has been creating hype among audiences through its various assets. Recently, the makers of the action drama released a new song starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, and it's titled Aavan Jaavan. While the song has all the right vibes, we couldn't just get over the fact that the backdrop is quite similar to Emily In Paris. From Kiara’s outfits to shooting locations and more, 5 similarities and aesthetics you can't miss. 

Polka dot dresses and bucket hats

War 2 x Emily In Paris

In the Aavan Jaavan song, Kiara Advani is seen flaunting her beauty in dresses and stylish tops featuring polka dots. One of the scenes shows the actress wearing a lime green dress with white dots all over it. Another shot has Kiara dancing in black shorts featuring a similar pattern.

Similarly, Lily Collins opts for a blue top with polka dots. In fact, you can also notice that both actresses are donning bucket hats.

Similar shooting locations

War 2 x Emily In Paris

It is already known that a few scenes of Emily In Paris have been shot in Rome, and so has War 2’s Aavan Jaavan. In the above picture, both projects have opted for the same location, tall trees, long roads, and sunny weather.

Cinematography and color grading

War 2 x Emily In Paris

Talking about Aavan Jaavan, the overall appeal is visually aesthetic. From subtle shades to pastel colors and intimate urban spaces, the song offers a romantic feel. When compared to Emily In Paris, the vibe is similar and gives a timeless appearance.

Typical Italy feels

War 2 x Emily In Paris

Whether architectural beauty or scenic landscapes, Aavan Jaavan and Emily In Paris both appear like classic Italian cinema. Golden hour lighting, streets, and even the iconic Colosseum, are some of the similar frames in both projects.

Hair ribbon ties and makeup

War 2 x Emily In Paris

In the song Aavan Jaavan, Kiara Advani looks cute in hair ribbon ties. She also wears a scarf, which reminds us of Emily. Talking about makeup, Kiara and Lily both glow owing to the natural and dewy base. Soft, rosy, or peach-tinted lip color is the major highlight. Most importantly, a youthful and romantic glow just makes everything perfect.

