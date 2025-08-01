Is Guillermo Doubting His Wife Kara’s Faithfulness on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ‘He Legitimately Thinks That I’m Cheating’

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After made its way to the digital screens earlier this month. The latest episode of the reality show has got the fans hooked to the screens, as drama unfolds in Kara Leona and Guillermo Rojer’s marital lives.

In episode 4 the audience witnessed that the latter is doubting his wife’s faithfulness after he caught her laughing and sending texts multiple times.

The twist in the couple’s marriage has got the fans wondering if the duo’s relationship is over. The pair first made an appearance in season 9 and went on to tie the knot in 2021.

Is it the end of Guillermo Rojer and Kara Loena’s marriage?

In the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Leona revealed that her husband definitely thinks that she is cheating on him. Kara announced to the producers, "A few days ago, Guillermo saw me laughing and writing on my phone, and he legitimately thinks that I’m cheating on him."

Meanwhile, to fuel the speculations of a breakup, the duo has unfollowed each other on social media and also removed each other’s pictures from their respective feeds.

In the episode, Kara spoke up about the tension in her relationship and denied any wrongdoings. She revealed that she would never cheat on Rojer. During the therapy session, the pair confessed to sleeping in different bedrooms, which indicated that they were physically and emotionally distant.

Kara, tearfully admitted, "We can't even talk without it devolving into a fight."

90 Day Fiance is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

