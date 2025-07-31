CBFC demands major changes in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, 'Kutte ki tarah' dialogue replaced

Son of Sardaar 2 is all set to arrive in cinemas. Led by Ajay Devgn, the comedy film serves as the long-awaited sequel to the 2012 release, Son of Sardaar. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra, the upcoming movie has undergone a few changes in the dialogues, as suggested by the Censor Board. Let’s take a look.

Son of Sardaar 2 team censors Xi Jinping, replaces ‘item’ with ‘madam’ and more

As per the latest report of Bollywood Hungama, the Examining Committee (EC) of the Central Board of Film Certification asked the makers to correct some dialogues in Son of Sardaar 2.

The report suggests that a scene mentioning Xi Jinping, the President of China, was asked to be muted and replaced. The committee also recommended replacing the word ‘item’ with ‘madam’. Moreover, the dialogue ‘kuttey ki tarah’ became ‘bahut buri tarah’.

Also, a dialogue beginning with ‘Bhagwan…’ and ending with ‘...pe Lezim’ was replaced with an appropriate line. The committee, however, didn’t ask for any scene cuts, leaving all the action sequences as they were.

Son of Sardaar 2 granted U/A 13+ certificate

As per the report, the CBFC cleared Son of Sardaar 2 with a U/A 13+ certificate after the team made suggested changes. As per the Censor Board, the runtime of the Ajay Devgn starrer is 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 32 seconds.

More about Son of Sardaar 2

Originally slated to be released on July 25, 2025, Son of Sardaar 2 was postponed to August 1. The film is now clashing with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as leads.

Ajay Devgn is reprising his role of Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, aka Jassi, from the original. In the sequel, Mrunal Thakur will play his love interest, Rabia.

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also stars Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, and Ashwini Kalsekar, along with the late actor Mukul Dev. It is co-produced under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

