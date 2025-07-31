7 Bollywood films to binge-watch on Friendship Day 2025: 3 Idiots to Veere Di Wedding

Friendship Day is around the corner, and no celebration can be complete without a fun movie day out with your bunch. Bollywood has always celebrated the timeless bond of friendship through stories that make us laugh, cry and remember our own closest friends. From the playful campus camaraderie to deep emotional connections, B-town has made us witness bonds in countless unforgettable ways. We have curated a list of 7 such classics that are perfect to revisit on this special day.

1. Sholay

The iconic Ramesh Sippy film is a cult and will always be remembered whenever Bollywood films are spoken about. The movie features the story of two friends, Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively. The two small-time criminals put up a heroic fight against Gabbar, whose terror had left everyone in Ramgarh in trouble. Jai and Veeru’s bond in the movie proves that friendship can make you fight the biggest battle and face any difficulty.

2. Veere Di Wedding

The story of 4 girls who have been together since childhood is the perfect example of female friendships. The film starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania explores everything-- from the girls sharing their deep, dark secrets to clearing each other's mess and standing like a rock when needed. This film will make you want to pack your bags and meet your girl gang right away.

3. Anand

Anand, starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, is a story that showcases an unusual bond between a doctor and his patient. Big B plays an idealistic doctor who comes on board to treat Anand, a cancer patient who only has a couple of months to live. These two form a deep bond, and the doctor is inspired by the way Anand is so full of life and his philosophies. Although the climax is heartbreaking, it will leave a lasting impact on you.

4. Chhichhore

A story about college friendships that make for the most beautiful moments of your college life. The movie revolves around the story of a couple of friends who reunite later in life, only to help one of them deal with his son’s treatment. The hostel moments shown in the film are just perfect and will take you back to your college days. The bond between Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Tushar Pandey was so real, and that made the film stand out.

5. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Sometimes, some friendships are so deep that you don’t realise when they turn into love. And as Shah Rukh Khan has rightly said, ‘Pyaar dosti hai’, the story of Jai and Aditi started as best friends. These two were always there for each other until one day, when they realised their love for each other. That only strengthened their friendship. This beautiful story will only make you believe in friendships more.

6. 3 Idiots

Yet another college story that is going to remind you of all the good days you spent with your college mates. The Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan starrer movie has all the highs and lows of friendship that we face during college days. From standing up for your friend's dreams against his parents' wishes to supporting your friend's family in crucial times, this movie showed us what selfless love in a friendship means.

7 Dil Chahta Hai

How can we not have this movie in the list when we are talking about friendships? The Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna starrer project that has aged so well and still never gets old is a tale of friendship that matures with age but never dies.

