Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's animation drama collects Rs 29 crore in first week in Hindi with extraordinary weekdays

Mahavatar Narsimha is the latest addition to the movies running at the box office across India. The Kannada animated movie based on Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar was released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Starring Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta, Sanket Jaiswal, Priyanka Bhandari, Vasundhra Bose, and more, Mahavatar Narsimha has completed a week of its release. Here’s what the first seven days of the movie looked like in Hindi markets.

Mahavatar Narsimha collects Rs 28.75 crore in first week in Hindi

Mahavatar Narsimha, which is directed by Ashwin Kumar, started its journey with an opening collection of Rs 1.25 crore. It then collected Rs 3 crore and Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Kannada animated film then fetched Rs 3.20 crore on the first Monday, followed by Rs 5 crore on the first Tuesday. The jump was due to the Tuesday discount offer, which allows the cinegoers to buy the tickets at subsidized rates. Now, a day after recording Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday, the movie has scored Rs 5.55 crore on the first Thursday.

The first-week cume collection of Ashwin Kumar’s latest helmer stands at Rs 28.75 crore net in the Hindi markets.

Days Net Collections Friday Rs 1.25 crore Saturday Rs 3.00 crore Sunday Rs 5.50 crore Monday Rs 3.20 crore Tuesday Rs 5.00 crore Wednesday Rs 5.25 crore Thursday Rs 5.55 crore Total Rs 28.75 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha remains under Rs 30 crore in debut week

Mahavatar Narsimha has received a positive reception from the audience. It is now to be seen how the Kannada film performs in the Hindi markets after the arrival of Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, both of which will hit the screens tomorrow.

Mahavatar Narsimha in theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for this animated movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

