BTS’ V returns to US for longer stay ahead of August surprise, makes 'Taekook' trend after patting Jungkook's head

BTS’ V and Jungkook departed from the USA after a brief stay in South Korea on July 31. With the older member’s recent wish to not have a lot of fans at the airport, only a few reporters surrounded the two as they seemingly returned to Los Angeles. Member V spoke about being overseas for a longer time for this trip, unlike the short 2-week stay previously.

According to a report from RNX TV Korea, V was asked just how long he planned on staying in the USA this time around, as he previously went from Paris to Los Angeles to join his teammates who were working on the group’s spring 2026 album. The singer replied that he planned on staying a bit longer this time. The outlet previously reported that the youngest from BTS will be going overseas for fashion events, but later changed its YouTube video description to specify that it was for working on new music.

He spoke about visiting his military base during his junior’s discharge and got cheered on for being a loyal friend. The singer was also praised by fans who watched the livestream after the chat with the paparazzi. V was spotted heading into the check-in area. Only, he stopped to take care of some trash lying on the floor.

Taekook go big on social media again

Jungkook also joined V after successfully making the fans go crazy with his gym selfie a couple of days ago. It showcased a new chest tattoo that they had been curious about. The duo’s discreet airport spotting made it big on social media. Moreover, while the journalists asked the younger one about hanging around with Jimin more these days, especially after their military service together, he was patted on the head by the Slow Dancing singer. The adorable moment made netizens talk about the ‘Taekook’ charm once again.

