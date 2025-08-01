Newswrap, July 31: From Jeremy Renner eyeing his Marvel return to Mohit Suri calling Ahaan Panday ‘full chapri’

The day's headlines feature Jeremy Renner, Ahaan Panday, and Mohanlal. While the Marvel star opened up on the possibilities of Hawkeye 2, Ahan Panday was called “chapri” by his Saiyaara director. Here’s a daily rundown of the entertainment news.



Jeremy Renner eyeing a Marvel return?

Jeremy Renner is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after recovering from the 2023 Snowplow accident. The actor revealed that he is sure of getting back to the screens with Hawkeye season 2.

While speaking to Variety, Renner stated, “I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2 [of ‘Hawkeye’] and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”

The movie star also claimed that he is ready to take on the action sequence as well.

Mohit Suri calls Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday ‘chapri'

The Saiyaara director, Mohit Suri, has spilled the beans about Ahaan Panday’s personality. Presenting the audience with the actor’s other side, the filmmaker claimed that Panday is a “full chapri.” While speaking to Komal Nahata, Suri shared that Ahaan is a boy who is loud, energetic and someone who would dance for the front benchers.

As for the film, Siayaara is ruling the box office, as the fans are showering love on the newcomers.

Bigg Boss Malayalam to hit digital screens soon

Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam is set to return to the digital screens with season 7. The fans will be able to catch all the drama from the controversial house from August 3 on JioHotstar.

Sharing the update over the upcoming show with the fans, the streaming platform posted, “Bigg Boss Season 7 inni moonu divasangal mathram (Bigg Boss Season 7 in just 3 days). Bigg Boss Season 7 – Grand launch on August 3rd at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Asianet. #BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming.”

Until the last season, the reality show would begin by the month of March. However, this year, the delay has been caused by the selection of the contestants.

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy expecting their second child

The musician Gummy and her husband, Jo Jung Suk, are set to welcome their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, after being in a long-term relationship, are already parents to a five-year-old.

According to the media reports, the singer is already halfway through her pregnancy. Further details about the couple stepping into the new phase of their lives will be rolled out soon.

