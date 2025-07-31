Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer surpasses Kabir Singh, emerges as the highest grossing romantic film

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, is holding up well at the box office. The movie has recorded a nominal drop on Thursday, while wrapping its second week on an impressive note.

Saiyaara emerges highest grossing movie in romantic genre, surpassing Kabir Singh

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara stormed past the lifetime earnings of Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Kabir Singh (Rs 276 crore). The musical romantic drama wrapped its second week at an impressive figure of Rs 278.50 crore net in India, with Rs 6-6.50 crore coming on 2nd Thursday. With such a blockbuster theatrical run, Saiyaara is now the highest grossing Hindi film in the romance genre.

The Mohit Suri directorial collected Rs 172.50 crore in its opening week and added Rs 106 crore to the tally in its second week. The movie is now set to lock horns with Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 in the third weekend. It is expected to hold well against the new releases and is likely to enter the Rs 300 crore net club in the third week.

Day-wise box office collections of Saiyaara are as follows:

Days Saiyaara Net India Day 1 Rs 21.50 crore Day 2 Rs 26 crore Day 3 Rs 35.75 crore Day 4 Rs 23.75 crore Day 5 Rs 24.50 crore Day 6 Rs 21.50 crore Day 7 Rs 19 crore Day 8 Rs 18 crore Day 9 Rs 26.50 crore Day 10 Rs 29.50 crore Day 11 Rs 9.00 crore Day 12 Rs 10.00 crore Day 13 Rs 7.50 crore Day 14 Rs 6-6.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 278.50 crore

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara is currently playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Son Of Sardaar 2 Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's comedy sequel sells 27,000 tickets in top national chains, eyes Rs 6.50 crore start