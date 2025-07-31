Fantastic Four Box Office: Marvel superhero family saga FLOPS in India with Rs 25 crore first week

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been running in theaters for the last seven days. Produced under the banner of Marvel Studios, the Hollywood superhero flick stars Pedro Pascal as the main lead alongside Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. The Fantastic Four has ended its first week. Here’s how it is performing in Indian markets.

The Fantastic Four earns Rs 24.45 crore in debut week at the Indian box office

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps opened at Rs 4.9 crore on Friday in India. It then earned Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday.

This was followed by the Marvel Studios production recording Rs 1.8 crore on the first Monday, Rs 1.95 crore on the first Tuesday, and Rs 1.3 crore on the first Wednesday.

Now, the Pedro Pascal starrer has fetched Rs 1.25 crore on the first Thursday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 24.45 crore at the Indian box office.

Days Collections Friday Rs 4.9 crore Saturday Rs 6.5 crore Sunday Rs 6.75 crore Monday Rs 1.8 crore Tuesday Rs 1.95 crore Wednesday Rs 1.3 crore Thursday Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 24.45 crore

The Fantastic Four emerges as a flop in India

The Fantastic Four, which serves as the 37th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has turned out to be a flop in India. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film opened on an average note and followed an ordinary trend with a big drop on weekdays.

Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, the Fantastic Four, the new release is competing with Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha at the Indian box office. It will also compete with Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 from tomorrow.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters

