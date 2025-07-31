BTS’ V and Jon Batiste collab coming soon? Grammy-winning musician hints at new music plans

After years of showering compliments on each other’s work, the BTS’ V and Jon Batiste collaboration may soon become a reality! Both skilled and popular musicians, the K-pop star and the Jazz magician have become friends over time, and it looks like the friendship will soon bloom into a business partnership.

According to the original report from Newsis, “At the end of the interview, while saying goodbye, [Jon] Baptiste hinted at a collaboration with V (Kim Tae Hyung) of the global super group BTS, a romantic who is never behind in love in the K-pop world and a close friend of his.”

BTS’ V and Jon Batiste’s history

In the past, the two hung out during the 2022 Grammy Awards and sang praises of each other’s music. They grabbed a meal together, and it is said that V taught the older star how to say “Hello,” “Goodbye,” “Nice to meet you,” and “I ate well”, during their meeting. Their friendship seems to have begun thanks to the BTS member’s love of jazz music and wish to collaborate with the American Jazz musician.

Their interaction from April 2022 was shared on the 38-year-old star’s X account, where he wrote, “Music, food and good vibes with my guy Kim Taehyung”. The two shared some giggles as the Korean singer made him repeat “it was fun to meet” and “I ate well” in the video. V also shared moments from their hangout session where they exchanged a joke. Later at the Grammys BTS’ musical prowess earned support from the older star and raised expectations of a collaboration for Kim Taehyung’s solo album. However, as there was no feature on it, fans had begun losing hope of seeing them working together, but the recent update has them excited again.

It is known that Jon Baptiste’s new album, Big Money, will be released on August 22, 2025. Maybe we’ll be able to check out a new song featuring V? Only time will tell.

