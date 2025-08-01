What Was Final Question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire that Took Ken Jennings to Top of the Game? Know Here

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 episode 2 aired on July 30, with Jimmy Kimmel taking over the hosting duties. The episode titled In the Hot Seat: Matt Damon and Ken Jennings; Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng gained a high viewership, as the host and the celebrity guests kept the audiences entertained.

Kimmel first welcomed the host of Jeopardy, mentioning that it was an honor to have him on the set. Soon after, Matt Damon joined, as he too played the game alongside Jennings.

Jimmy Kimmel’s introduction of Ken Jennings won hearts

Jimmy Kimmel began the episode by greeting the audience. He then went on to welcome the celebrity participants of the game show. First up, the talk show host introduced Ken Jennings.

Kimmel announced, "We are in for a special treat. Our next player may be the greatest game show contestant of all time. He won so many games on Jeopardy that they asked him to host the show. Please welcome the man, the myth, the legend, Mr. Ken Jennings."

As the Jeopardy star stepped in, Kimmel claimed that it is an absolute honor to have him on the set. However, in response, Jennings confessed that he was nervous.

Before beginning with the questions, the talk show host went on to say to Jennings, "You told me when we ran into each other at an event, and you said you think that Millionaire is actually harder than Jeopardy." The latter jokingly claimed that the former was not allowed to say that out loud.

Matt Damon’s surprise appearance on Who Wants to be a Millionaire and the final question presented

While Kimmel and Jennings chatted a bit before starting with the questions, Matt Damon made a surprise appearance on the show. As the actor walked in, he said, "I finally made it on your show.”

Seeing Jimmy in confusion, the AIR actor clarified, "I'm going to tell you what's going on. This is what's going on. This is like if you challenged me to a pickup basketball game and I showed up at the park with Michael Jordan. 'Coz this dude is the Michael Jordan of trivia."

After all the catching up, the duo began with the game and mentioned that the amount they won would go out to the non-profit organization, Water.org.

The game commenced, and the duo played so brilliantly that they even went on to reach the final stage. As the last question appeared on the screens, it read, “Which of these words is used to describe one of the most beautiful auditory effects on Earth, the sound made by the leaves of trees when wind blows through them?”

The correct answer was “susurrus.” While Jenning had an idea, Damon did not take the risk and took the 50/50 lifeline. With the final answer being correct, the celebrity players won USD 1 Million.

