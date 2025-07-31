Dhadak 2 song Tu Meri Dhadak Hai OUT: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri part ways in emotional melody

The makers of the Dhadak franchise are bringing the second installment, titled Dhadak 2, after a long time. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the romantic drama is all set to hit the screens on August 1, 2025. With one day to go for its theatrical release, the Dhadak 2 team has released the new song, Tu Meri Dhadak Hai, on YouTube.

Dhadak 2 song Tu Meri Dhadak Hai is out on YouTube

The official X handle of Dharma Productions announced the release of Tu Meri Dhadak Hai. “Every note holds a tadap, every beat holds a dhadak!” the tweet reads.

Check out the tweet here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri make you emotional in Tu Meri Dhadak Hai

The song begins with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s characters, Neelesh and Vidhi, meeting inside an old fort. Neelesh asks his love interest, Vidhi, to stay away from him. He then says it is not easy to stay together, and Vidhi leaves the site.

The soulful track crooned by playback singer Vishal Mishra takes you on the journey of Neelesh and Vidhi, who are seemingly going through a separation phase. The 2-minute 48-second video also transports you to their first meeting and how they fell in love.

Both Siddhant and Triptii look promising as lovers who are longing for their partners. The track gives a glimpse of how they rebel against society and finally end up being together.

Dhadak 2 is a sequel to Dhadak (2018)

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 marks the sequel to Dhadak, which was released in 2018. The original Dhadak, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor as the main leads.

Dhadak 2 is also a Hindi remake of Tamil film, Pariyerum Perumal. The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer is locking horns with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office. The Dhadak sequel is jointly backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Are you excited to watch Dhadak 2?

