Pamela Anderson Confesses to Having Watched The Naked Gun Alone With Liam Neeson in Empty Theater: ‘It’s Hard to Watch Yourself…’

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are making headlines in recent times after confessing that they are in the early stages of dating. The actors starred alongside each other in the upcoming film, The Naked Gun. While speaking about the movie, the actress revealed that she watched the cinematic piece only once, and that too with Neeson in an empty theater.

Advertisement

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Baywatch star shared that it is hard for her to watch herself on the big screen.

Pamela Anderson’s movie date with Liam Neeson

While in a conversation with the talk show host, Anderson shared, "It's hard to watch yourself, even [for] Liam.” She further added, "It's hard to be objective, I guess, but you play it straight. Otherwise it wouldn't be funny."

Meanwhile, the co-stars’ off-screen romance has ignited the internet, as the fans go gaga over the new pair. Speaking of the brewing romance between Anderson and the actor, an insider revealed to People Magazine, "It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other.”

Another source went on to claim that the duo is enjoying each other’s company amid being busy with the promotion of their upcoming film.

What is The Naked Gun about?

The upcoming action comedy is the reboot of the 1988 film of the same name. Neeson portrays the role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Nielsen's Frank Drebin from the first film of the franchise. As for Pamela Anderson, the actress plays the former’s love interest, Beth.

Advertisement

As for the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “Following in the footsteps of his bumbling father, Detective Frank Drebin Jr. must solve a murder case to prevent the police department from shutting down.”

Apart from Anderson and Neeson, the movie also stars Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Paul Walter Hauser, and Lisa Koshy, among others.

The Naked Gun will release in theaters on August 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: The Naked Gun Reboot: All We Know About Liam Neeson’s Comedy Comeback Including Release Date, Cast, Plot and More