Son Of Sardaar 2 Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's comedy sequel sells 27,000 tickets in top national chains, eyes Rs 6.50 crore start

Son of Sardaar 2 is finally releasing in cinemas tomorrow. Serving as the sequel to 2012 Hit comedy film, Son Of Sardaar; the upcoming Ajay Devgn movie couldn't generate the required buzz among the audience. Due to which, the movie recorded a below-par advance for a sequel movie.

Son of Sardaar 2 sells 27,000 tickets in top national chains

Bankrolled by Devgn Films, Son Of Sardaar 2 sold around 27,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. Interestingly, not only in the urban centers, but Son Of Sardaar 2 is witnessing a low-key pre-sales in the B & C centers, which are known for massy cinema.

The movie is releasing in around 2500 to 3000 screens in India, which is a good showcasing considering the box office clash with Dhadak 2 and holdover releases- Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha.

Son of Sardaar 2 set for an average start of Rs 6.50 crore to Rs 7 crore

The sub-par prebookings indicate an average start for Son Of Sardaar 2. Despite being a sequel to a successful movie, the Vijay Kumar Arora movie is aiming for an opening of just Rs 6.50 crore to Rs 7 crore. The Ajay Devgn starrer needs a miracle to clock a double-digit opening. Only a superlative word-of-mouth can save it to sail through a successful theatrical run.

The comedy drama also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sharat Saxena, Sanjay Mishra, Roshan Walia, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobariyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Late Mukul Dev and others.

Son Of Sardaar 2 in cinemas

Son of Sardaar 2 is coming to cinemas from this Friday, August 1st. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

