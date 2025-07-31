Dhadak 2 Final Advance Booking: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer sells 18,000 tickets in top three national chains

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is all set to hit the big screens this Friday. The intense romantic drama, revolving around casteism in India, has registered a reasonable advance booking.

Dhadak 2 sells 18,000 tickets in top national chains, targets Rs 4 crore start

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 sold around 18,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The movie is looking for an opening of Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.25 crore net, depending on how walk-in audiences respond and its initial word-of-mouth.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer majorly depends on its audience reception. If the content clicks with the masses, it can surprise with its business at the box office. So far, the movie has generated a decent buzz among the audience with its music and hard-hitting dialogue promos. However, the online buzz will translate into the footfalls if it manages to impress the audience.

Dhadak 2 opts for controlled release strategy

The makers have planned to release Dhadak 2 in limited screens. The movie will be released on around 1000 screens, with major focus on urban and metro cities. If the movie gets an overwhelming response, more shows will be added from its second and third day.

For the unversed, the Shazia Iqbal movie is clashing with Son Of Sardaar 2 and other holdover releases- Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

Dhadak 2 in cinemas

Dhadak 2 is releasing in cinemas tomorrow, August 1st. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

