Sidharth Malhotra showers birthday love on new mom Kiara Advani: ‘My favourite face, in any place’

Kiara Advani turns 34 today. The Bollywood diva is making headlines all for the right reasons. Recently turned a mom, Kiara took over the internet with her sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in War 2's romantic track, Aavan Javan. While the internet is already in awe of her beauty, her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a barbie-like picture with a cute message.

The Param Sundari actor wrote, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love (with a red heart emoji)." In the shared picture, Kiara can be seen wearing a bright pink bodycon dress while flaunting her charm in style. The actress also carried a straw tote bag, strolling over the cobblestone streets in a European country. Her relaxed posture and confident walk suggest that the actress is having a good time while being away from all the chaos and stress of work.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome a baby girl

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in 2023 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan, after dating each other for a couple of years. The Shershaah couple welcomed their baby girl two weeks ago, on July 15, 2025.

Currently enjoying parenthood, the couple is getting back to work with the promotions of their upcoming releases. While Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Sidharth will be next seen in Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Interestingly, both movies are releasing in August 2025, in a gap of two weeks.

The first song of War 2, featuring Kiara Advani romancing Hrithik Roshan was released today, which is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The romantic melody Aavan Javan marks the return of the Kesariya team - Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh.

