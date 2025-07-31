Alia Bhatt's Jigra director Vasan Balan says, 'I thought I’d never go back', opens up on 'still living in rented house' after box office failure

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming ventures- Alpha and Love And War. She was last seen in Jigra in November 2024. The female-led jail break action movie revolving around two siblings didn't sit well with the masses and ended up being a box office failure. And now, Vasan Bala, who helmed the movie, broke his silence on Jigra's bad box office performance and how it affected him.

Advertisement

In a latest conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Vasan Bala talked about how Jigra's theatrical returns affected his lifestyle. The filmmaker mentioned that he is still in the recovering phase and underlined that his economic condition doesn't change a bit as he is still living on rent in Mumbai. Vasan said, “The Jigra box office was a sucker punch. It really knocks you out, and I’m still waking up. But (new) scripts are also happening in the recovery process.”

The filmmaker went on to add that he is content working with Alia Bhatt on Jigra and called her an ‘incredible’ actress. “I am happy with the film, absolutely. I had a great time working with the crew, and I had a great time working with Alia. She’s an incredible actress, she has an incredible work ethic and vision. She spoils you,” added Vasan Bala.

Vasan Bala reveals living in rented house and going back to Mani Ratnam's film sets as Jigra failed

Advertisement

The Monica O My Darling director expressed that the successful people are those who shoot for 200 days and are indecisive. When asked if he could do that now, Vasan responded, “No, I can't after Jigra's box office. I can't. I thought I could, I was gearing up for that.”

Vasan revealed that he thought that after Jigra he will live a luxe-life but he's still living in a rented house. “You appreciate success more this way—when you don’t have it. But not as much when you’re trying to buy houses. The extra money doesn’t hurt. I still live in a rented house. After Jigra, I went back to a Mani Ratnam set, though. I went for two days, just to be around a film set, because I thought I’d never go back,” the filmmaker said.

He concluded by highlighting, “Sometimes, ADs can buy a house, but the director can’t. It’s a legit profession. After Jigra, I went back to a Mani Ratnam set, though. I went for two days, just to be around a film set, because I thought I’d never go back.”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra showers birthday love on new mom Kiara Advani: ‘My favourite face, in any place’