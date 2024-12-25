Squid Game season 2 Episode 1 sneak peek: Wi Ha Joon opens his eyes in the hospital after getting shot in new clip; watch

Squid Game 2 is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated series of 2024 and excitement is increasing with a new sneak peek. A short clip from the show’s first episode has been released providing a glimpse into the plot. The story picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Seong Gi Hun, who, instead of heading to meet his daughter, makes a life-altering decision to re-enter the deadly game.

On December 25, 2024, Squid Game season 2 has released a sneak peek of episode 1 where Wi Ha Joon appears to be waking up from a deep coma in the hospital. It is after he got shot at the end of season 1 and jumped in the river. In the next scene, he appears in the uniform of a traffic police and does his work diligently. However, it is later revealed that he was stripped of his position after he went rogue to find his brother.

Lee Jung Jae is also shown where he is hiding inside his house. Suddenly someone rings his doorbell but he cannot see anyone in the security cameras. The recruitment card to join the Squid Game is slipped inside the door. He opens the door and finds the frontman outside his door and the clip ends on that note.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, on Netflix. Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

Apart from Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan, and Jo Yuri, the new cast list of the show includes Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

