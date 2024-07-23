Starship Entertainment apologizes for security incident involving CRAVITY fan at airport

Starship Entertainment, which houses the boy group CRAVITY, has been involved in a security incident at the airport. Due to excessive measures, a fan was severely injured, which caused an immense uproar. However, the company went on record to clear the air about the situation.

Starship Entertainment issues apology for security incident

On June 22, 2024, CRAVITY's agency, Starship Entertainment, issued an official statement, apologizing for the inappropriate behavior of a security guard at the airport on June 23, 2024. The incident occurred as the K-pop group was returning from a performance and promotion in Japan. Starship Entertainment expressed deep regret to those affected and to the fans.

As reported by a South Korean media outlet, JTBC, the incident involved a teenage fan, who went to the airport to see CRAVITY and was assaulted by a private security guard, resulting in a concussion diagnosis.

Starship Entertainment responded by stating that they terminated their collaboration with the security company involved in CRAVITY's on-site security as soon as they became aware of the incident. They assured the fans that they were handling the controversy appropriately.

The agency also emphasized their commitment to preventing such incidents in the future by establishing security protocols and training procedures. They reiterated their apology to the fans and expressed their dedication to ensuring the safety of both fans and their artists.

More about CRAVITY

CRAVITY is a South Korean boy band comprising nine members, including Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin. The group made their debut with the extended play, Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are in 2020.

The group made their comeback in 2024 with the seventh mini-album titled Evershine and released the music video for the lead single titled Love or Die. Moreover, they also released a Japanese album called Show Off, along with the title track of the same name. The group held their two-day fan concert, ＜LOVE! LUV!! LUVITY!!! SHOW OFF＞, in Japan on June 2024.

