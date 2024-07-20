Stray Kids made their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album titled ATE. They have also released the music video for the titled track Chk Chk Boom featuring Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, the album has made the biggest debut of 2024 on Spotify Global charts and garnered 12.58 million streams.

Stray Kids makes the biggest Spotify Global debut of 2024 with album ATE

On July 19, 2024, Stray Kids released their mini-album ATE along with the music video for the title track, Chk Chk Boom. Within 24 hours of its release, all the original songs in the album have managed to secure a position in the Spotify Global charts. Moreover, the total number of streams garnered by the album is 12.58 million, making them the biggest debut by a K-pop group in 2024.

Furthermore, the title track Chk Chk Boom has ranked 25 on the chart and garnered a total of 3.1 million streams. Apart from the lead single, the B-side tracks also secured positions on the chart which include Mountains, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, 또 다시 밤 (twilight), and self-titled track Stray Kids.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Advertisement

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024, and they recently performed at I-Days in Milan.