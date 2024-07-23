Stray Kids bring K-pop crossover to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool And Wolverine with OST SLASH

Stray Kids have once again made fans proud with their latest crossover into Hollywood. Their highly anticipated OST, SLASH, for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is finally out!

This electrifying release follows a thrilling encounter between members Bangchan and Felix with the Hollywood stars, teasing the arrival of 'awesome' content ahead.

Stray Kids release SLASH for Deadpool & Wolverine

On July 23, Stray Kids set the K-pop world ablaze with the digital release of their much-awaited OST SLASH for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the group, bringing their unique sound to Hollywood's superhero arena.

The track, crafted by Stray Kids' subunit 3RACHA (Bangchan, Changbin, and Han) alongside renowned producer VERSACHOI, is already generating significant buzz, bridging Hollywood with K-pop with its infectious beats and Korean lyrics.

The song's release follows an exhilarating encounter between Bangchan, Felix, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman during the actors' promotional tour in Seoul. This meeting teased future collaborations and content, with Reynolds humorously suggesting that Stray Kids might join the MCU in some capacity.

The playful camaraderie between Stray Kids and Reynolds dates back to 2021, when the group's Deadpool-inspired performance on Kingdom: Legendary War first captured the actor's attention, leading to years of endearing social media exchanges.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made an exciting cameo in Stray Kids’ newest music video Chk Chk Boom from their 9th Korean EP ATE, released on July 19.

Watch the music video here;

Fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting the movie's premiere on July 26 and the official soundtrack's launch on July 24. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their iconic roles, alongside Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

More about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Stray Kids, composed of Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, are soaring to new heights. Fresh off the success of their single Lose My Breath with Charlie Puth, they've released their ninth Korean-language EP, ATE, featuring the hit Chk Chk Boom.

With major headlining events like I-Days in Milan, BST Hyde Park in London, fans eagerly await their dominATE world tour, set to ignite stages across Asia, Australia, and beyond, starting in Seoul this August.

