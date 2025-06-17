Why Did Rebel Wilson Visit Plastic Surgeon After Freak Incident on Bride Hard Set? Actor Reveals Being in ‘Pool of Blood’

Rebel Wilson could have been permanently disfigured after a horrific accident took place on the sets of Bride Hard. The actress, who is set to play the role of Sam in the upcoming movie, recalled getting whacked in the face by a gun, leaving her in a pool of blood.

While in a conversation with Access Hollywood, the Pitch Perfect alum revealed that following the “freak accident,” she was rushed to a plastic surgeon, or could have ruined the shape of her face permanently.

The actress further stated that she sustained the injury during a mishap while rehearsing fight choreography.

Rebel Wilson talks about sustaining a massive injury

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Rebel Wilson claimed that her nose was split open on the last night of her shoot for Bride Hard.

The actress said, "In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face." Wilson further added, "It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left the set. It was really my last night of shooting. I was like, 'How unlucky can I be?'"

Moreover, the mother of one shared that the accident occurred during the final fight sequence, leaving her in a "pool of blood."

Explaining her being rushed to the plastic surgeon, the actress revealed, "I was freaking out. They take an ambulance, and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn't, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon; they did all the stitches, and you can't tell now, really, you can't tell."

What is Bride Hard about?

As for Rebel Wilson's upcoming movie, helmed by Simon West, Bride Hard will revolve around Sam, an undercover agent and a bridesmaid.

For the plot, the official synopsis states that after blowing off her bridesmaid duties, she sets out to fulfill her agent duties as an International spy. Moreover, the description also states that the character is "ready to rain hellfire upon anyone who would ruin her best friend's wedding."

The cast, alongside Wilson, includes Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Gigi Zumbado, Sherry Cola, and Stephen Dorff.

Bride Hard will release in theaters on June 20.

