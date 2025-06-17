Nagarjuna’s 25-year-old college alumnus edited Kuberaa’s teaser, shocked actor questions ‘Who cut this?’

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush starrer Kuberaa is slated to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers released a teaser and trailer with an interesting detail, leaving the superstar astounded.

The teaser for the Sekhar Kammula directorial titled Trance of Kuberaa was edited by a 25-year-old Sushruth Chilakapati. What makes it even more special is that the student is an alumnus of the Akkineni family’s Annapurna College of Film and Media.

Advertisement

In reaction to the teaser, the veteran actor said, “When I first watched the teaser, I was blown away. I remember asking, ‘Who cut this? It had such finesse, it was difficult to pull off something like that, especially a teaser that builds entirely on a song and still conveys a whole story.”

“I later found out that the person behind it was a young man named Sushruth, an alumnus of Annapurna College of Film & Media. I was genuinely thrilled! I was so proud. We had met before, but I hadn’t realised he’d go on to do something so impactful,” the actor added.

Nagarjuna Akkineni admitted that it was brilliant of Sekhar Kammula to make a teaser with this concept. Moreover, the actor felt fulfilled knowing that someone from his own college edited it.

A look at the Trance of Kuberaa teaser

Talking about the film, Kuberaa is a social thriller film featuring a twisted tale of a beggar and a chartered accountant who delve into the world of money scam, swindling from a business tycoon.

Advertisement

With the Shiva actor and Dhanush in leading roles, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Nagarjuna is next set to appear in a key role for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. The upcoming action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj features the veteran star in a negative shade, with Upendra Rao also playing a pivotal part.

With Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role, the film features Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde in a dance number, and more. The much-awaited movie is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu new release date: Pawan Kalyan starrer to release on July 25 amid pressure from Prime Video?