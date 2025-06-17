EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar reacts to similarities between Khiladi franchise and Mission Impossible, ‘I am inspired by Tom & Jerry'

Akshay Kumar is among the very few Indian actors who perform action sequences by themselves. The Khiladi actor is a master in performing stunts as he started his career with action movies and did some deadly action sequences by himself. The actor was even featured in a film titled Kambakkht Ishq dedicated to stuntmen who work behind the camera and play an important role in the success of the action flicks.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Housefull 5 actor reacted to his viral ‘aeroplane’ stunt’s comparison to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible action sequence. The actor mentioned that he drew inspiration from Tom & Jerry for most of the action sequences. The 56-year-old said, “You know where I draw all this inspiration from. You will not believe it from Tom & Jerry (smiles).”

The OG action superstar went on to add that Tom & Jerry is the most violent and brutal show. “I love watching Tom & Jerry. I think it is the most violent thing. It is very violent. It is apparently made for children, but actually, if you look, there is so much action,” underlined Akshay.

Furthermore, the Kesari Chapter 2 actor listed a few of his action sequences inspired by Tom & Jerry. Akshay mentioned, “I remember Tom coming from the helicopter, hanging and picking up Jerry, so I did that in Sabse Bada Khiladi. Then, Tom is hanging on a plane which is there in Khiladi 420.” Akshay Kumar also reminisced about doing the same action sequence in Khatron Ke Khiladi, such as when Tom puts a hammock under the plane, and they both (Tom and Jerry) have a glass of wine together.

Akshay quips, “It is so violent. Please try to understand; it is a violent film you are showing your children (laughs).”

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar's 20-year-old action sequence where he hangs on an aeroplane and stands on top with swag went viral during the release of MI 8, claiming Akki did it even before Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise.

