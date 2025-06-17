Aap Jaisa Koi Release Date: When and where to watch R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer romantic drama?

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are coming together for the first time in a mature romantic drama, titled Aap Jaisa Koi. The movie, directed by Vivek Soni, has officially locked its release date. Let's take a look at when and where you can watch the upcoming romantic film.

Aap Jaisa Koi set to stream on Netflix on July 11

Bankrolled by Karan Johar under his digital production banner, Dharmatic Entertainment, Aap Jaisa Koi is officially set to stream online on the OTT giant Netflix on July 11, 2025.

While sharing the release date with a fresh poster, Netflix wrote, "This romcom has been waiting for Aap Jaisa Koi (smiling face with red hearts emoticon). Watch Madhavan and Fatima find love in Aap Jaisa Koi, out 11 July, only on Netflix (with two red hearts emoticon)."

Aap Jaisa Koi character details and plot

Aap Jaisa Koi follows two mature individuals: Shrinenu, a Sankrit teacher, and Madhu, a French instructor. The film features two polar-opposite personalities who find love in each other and discuss the concept of equality in love in the most unexpected situations. It celebrates tender, soft, and intimate romance, embracing vulnerabilities without losing its charm.

The mature romance is set against the backdrop of family and tradition, exploring modern relationships and breaking stereotypical societal rules and regulations.

The announcement promo for Aap Jaisa Koi was made in February 2025, during the streaming giant's annual event, TUDUM. In the promo, Fatima and Madhavan were seen together, exuding an adorable chemistry, with Fatima's character saying, "Cute girl, nerdy boy, ban sakti hai ek rom-com."

Aap Jaisa Koi marks the second release of Fatima Sana Shaikh in July 2025 after Metro...In Dino

Aap Jaisa Koi marks the reunion of director Vivek Soni and Karan Johar after their previous collaboration on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which starred Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. It was well received by the audiences and had a soulful music library. A similar impact is expected from Soni's upcoming directorial.

It is another addition to the exciting slate of romantic movies this monsoon, which includes Metro...In Dino, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Saiyaara, Param Sundari, and Dhadak 2. Interestingly, Fatima will have two releases in a gap of just one week as she plays a crucial part in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, slated to release on July 4.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ssunita admits to dropping Govinda's surname for 'fame', reacts to divorce rumors yet again