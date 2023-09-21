Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Lee Know, Seungmin reschedule upcoming events due to minor car collision

On September 21, JYP Entertainment released a full statement talking about Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Seungmin who got into a minor car accident, suffering small injuries like bruises and muscle pain. They confirmed that even the staff members traveling with them are also safe. Upon receiving advice from the staff, they decided to cancel Lee Know and Hyunjin’s appearance at the Milan Fashion Festival as well as Seungmin’s upcoming birthday live.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Seungmin get into a minor car accident

JYP Entertainment also confirmed that Stray Kids will be attending the Global Citizen Festival but only as 3RACHA, the producer trio of the group, consisting of Bangchan, Han, and Changbin. None of the other Stray Kids members will be appearing for the festival. The agency later said that the injured members are currently recovering and resting. Hearing this, the fans were extremely worried for them and were glad that at a time like this, they decided to cancel their appearances instead of attending them.

Stray Kids’ new comeback

Recently, JYP Entertainment confirmed to a South Korean media outlet that Stray Kids will be making their comeback soon but they haven’t confirmed the release date as of yet. Stray Kids, who released their third full-length album 5-STAR in June, positioned first on Billboard 200 for 3 consecutive albums. Specifically, 5-STAR kept 4.6 million copies in the first week of release, establishing another record for a K-pop album. Furthermore, at the 2023 MTV VMAs held on September 12th, they were given the Best K-Pop award for recently released track S-Class. They also performed it for the first time at the MTV VMAs, causing fans to enjoy their amazing performance. Many artists from around the world were able to see Stray Kids combine their amazing vocals as well as performance ability. Stray Kids will hold a concert Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special (UNVEIL 13) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on October 21st and 22nd. They are then booked to celebrate the tour finale at Tokyo Dome on October 28th and 29th. They recently went on a tour in Japan and performed a variety of songs!

