SUGA DUI incident: Alleged BTS anti-fans send condolence wreaths to HYBE, asking for rapper's removal

BTS’ SUGA has been involved in controversy for the last few days following his drinking and driving incident. As new details keep surfacing each day, anti-fans are also finding the opportunity to target the artist. In a recent protest, the artist received flower wreaths calling for his withdrawal from the group.

On August 13, 2024, flower wreaths are sent by anti-fans outside HYBE headquarters, demanding BTS’ SUGA’s removal from the group. In Korean culture, they are typically sent to people when they lose someone. However, the people who sent them did so as a symbol of protest and disappointment with SUGA’s recent drinking and driving incident. It also contained messages such as ‘Min Yoongi, leave the team,’ and ‘You were the one who let go of our hands’, directly addressing the artist with his real name.

However, the fans have clarified to the South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghyang that the wreaths are not sent by their fandom but by certain individuals. BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license and imposed a fine on him.

Moreover, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better. New information about the case has sparked an online discourse among Korean netizens.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

