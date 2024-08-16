SUGA’s drinking and driving incident: Korean media admits it is NOT BTS member in first clip; fans await apology

BTS’ SUGA has been embroiled in a controversy due to his involvement in a drinking and driving incident. A footage had been released by JTBC, claiming that it was the artist on the video. However, it has now been confirmed that the clip did not feature the artist; it was someone else.

On August 15, 2024, South Korean news outlet JTBC confirmed that the CCTV footage they released previously on their channel, claiming that it was BTS member SUGA, was false. The clip caused immense uproar among the netizens as it showed the artist driving a scooter across the main road opposite Nine One Hannam.

The rapper was accused of lying about the distance he traveled and the location where he fell off the bike. It invited a lot of baseless criticism and allegations, and fans demanded an official apology from the media platform.

However, a report from news outlet DongA Ilbo, which included the actual footage of the K-pop star riding an electric scooter outside his residence led to the question of the earlier released video clip’s legitimacy. In the newly-released CCTV video, the artist is seen arriving in front of his studio apartment from his studio and losing balance at the gates. Three policemen arrived at that moment who had been patrolling the area around Nine One Hannam.

The artist’s studio is located around 500 meters away from Nine One Hannam. The report further went on to prove that the previously released footage of the artist riding a motorcycle was not him as it was moving towards Namsan, not towards SUGA’s house. Moreover, BIGHIT Music also confirmed the video’s legitimacy.

Earlier, BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him. The artist apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

