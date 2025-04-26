Why is BTS’ RM’s Stop the Rain track being released 3 years after its creation? Tablo reveals

BTS’ RM and Epik High’s Tablo first teamed up on All Day for Indigo, an experience that left both artists eager to collaborate again. Their next project, Stop the Rain, came together soon after — but even though the song was completed years ago, fans are only now getting the chance to hear it.

Advertisement

Tablo recently revealed the story behind the delayed release, and it’s a deeply personal one. He shared that he is dropping a new single, a song he wrote with RM called Stop the Rain. "Around three years ago, we did our first collab and loved that experience," Tablo said. Naturally, they immediately started discussing ideas for another track.

After countless conversations, they found their direction. Their goal was twofold: first, they wanted something “starkly different from All Day,” and second, they wanted a track that blended elements from both of their musical worlds. As they explored shared themes in their music, they kept returning to one image: rain.

Tablo also revealed that BTS' RM recorded his parts right before his military enlistment. But even after the track was finished, Tablo hesitated to release it.

"When we were making the song, we were so into it that we didn’t realize how personal the lyrics had become," he explained. Listening to it again after RM left, Tablo realized it felt like reading straight from their personal journals.

Advertisement

"If it were just my journal, I would've had no problem revealing it," he said. "But RM’s journal is a different story." Not wanting to overstep, Tablo decided to sit with the song, unsure if releasing it was the right thing to do.

Then, a few months ago, BTS' RM reached out with a simple question: “Hyung, where’s the song?” After hearing Tablo’s concerns, RM responded without hesitation: “Release it.” That moment finally unlocked the door for the song’s release.

Stop the Rain is officially set to drop on May 2 at 1 PM KST. Tablo made it clear he doesn’t plan to heavily promote the track, explaining that “it doesn’t feel like that kind of song.” Instead, he made a heartfelt request to fans: “If you love the song, please take it, run with it, and take it where it needs to go.”

ARMYs are already rising to the occasion. Fans on social media have been urging each other to support the song passionately, knowing how special it is to both RM and Tablo. One fan commented, "This is clearly a song we have to cherish — it’s personal for RM." Another added, "So it’s gonna be one of those punch-you-in-the-gut songs. Got it." Others rallied with messages like, "ARMY, run with it, please!"

Advertisement

With Stop the Rain, Tablo and RM aren’t just dropping a song — they’re opening a window into their personal stories, offering something raw, real, and unforgettable.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM confirms collaboration with Epik High’s Tablo; Find out when Stop The Rain will be released