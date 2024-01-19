The Bequeathed Review: Park Hee Soon, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Byung Eun’s mystery thriller is twisted to core

Name: The Bequeathed

Premiere Date: January 19, 2024

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun, Ryu Kyung Soo, Park Sung Hoon

Creator: Yeon Sang Ho

Director: Min Hong Nam

Writer: Yeon Sang Ho, Min Hong Nam, Hwang Eun Young (The Bequeathed by Kang Tae Kyung)

No. of episodes: 6

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Occult, Suspense

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

The Bequeathed storyline

Yoon Seon Ha, played by Kim Hyun Joo, is an assistant professor at a university who’s being toyed around by her senior in lieu of offering her a full-time position at the college. While being taken advantage of, she is also tailing her cheating husband, Yang Jae Seok, played by Park Sung Hoon. Life takes an unfavorable turn when, suddenly, one day, she inherits a burial ground that seemingly belonged to her uncle. Curious but unknowing, she ends up in the middle of a serial killing spree, with the final target being herself. The Bequeathed promises a rampage of occult, suspense and some well-appreciated undivided attention.

Watch The Bequeathed trailer

The Bequeathed Initial Impression

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho put a lot on the line, often mentioning his well-known creation during the promotion of this story. The Bequeathed brings together the charm of his experience as well as the depth of religion-related stories Korean creators are willing to explore. Based in an occult setting that goes farther than what meets the eye, the six-episode story seems just enough to catch up to the dwindling fame built by some fantastic suspense creations of the past. It has the charm of the yesteryears, keeping it healthily going every moment and leaving no room for any filler scenes.

Every line and every frame has a purpose, which all comes together in the end to introduce a secret that would not meet the eye.

Acting performances in The Bequeathed

The show manages to bring Park Hee Soon back to his glory in the midst of a mysterious role as Choi Sung Jun, where for once, he’s the good guy through and through. The seasoned star manages to pull off yet another well-rounded portrayal, making each appearance of his on the screen a highly anticipated one.

Kim Hyun Joo as Yoon Seon Ha is often disapprovingly annoying and then valiantly stupid the next moment, keeping each of her arrivals a secret from the viewer. She makes you wonder how she’ll mess it up yet again. But at the same time, it makes you feel bad for her situation. Park Sung Hoon, as her husband Yang Jae Seok, manages to be despicable with every dialogue uttered, and we wonder if the actor has a knack for pulling off irksome characters.

Park Byung Eun as Detective Park Sang Min and Ryu Kyung Soo as Kim Yeong Ho are two characters that raise your curiosity but for very different reasons. Their appearances are enough to raise a flag in your mind about their dispositions, but throughout the story, you may keep weighing whether you like them or not.

The Bequeathed Final Review

The 6 episode series keeps it engaging from the top to the very last second as you gain even more questions with each passing revelation. There are characters that will slip out of your mind only to swoop right in with a crucial turn in the storyline, and then there are characters that you will place your bets on to be the villain, only to question your decision soon after. In times of having exceedingly long-winded love stories and a long list of never-ending Netflix specials, this one will find a space in suspense lovers’ latest weekend binge-watch list.

We recommend you grab some popcorn and be ready to be shocked!

