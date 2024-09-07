THE BOYZ's Jacob to perform seated at Zeneration II concert in Kuala Lumpur due to 'headaches and neck pain'

THE BOYZ's Jacob will be performing seated during the group's ZENERATION II concert in Kuala Lumpur, following health concerns. On September 7, IST Entertainment released an official statement, revealing that Jacob is suffering from headaches and neck pain and will need to modify his participation accordingly.

The agency's full English statement reads:

"Dear THE B,

IST ENTERTAINMENT would like to hereby inform you regarding the health status and schedule of THE BOYZ member Jacob.

Unfortunately, Jacob will be seated while performing during THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR: ZENERATION Ⅱ IN Kuala Lumpur due to headaches and neck pain.

Upon his return to Korea, he will undergo detailed examinations and treatment. We sincerely apologize for causing concerns with such news.

We will do our absolute best to ensure his speedy recovery.

Thank you for your understanding."

Despite the unexpected news, fans have been pouring in their love and support for Jacob, hoping for his swift recovery. The group's agency has assured everyone that they are taking all necessary steps to address Jacob's condition and ensure his well-being.

THE BOYZ, consisting of members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric, have been actively promoting their music and engaging with fans through their world tour, ZENERATION II. The tour comes shortly after the release of the third and final installment of their Phantasy series, titled Love Letter, which dropped on March 18, 2024. The lead single, Nectar, was described as an ‘emotional-but-hopeful’ song that showcases the group's signature style and vocal prowess.

Advertisement

ZENERATION II kicked off in Seoul with a series of concerts from July 12 to 14, before moving to the United States, where they performed in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Jose. The group continued its global journey with concerts in Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Macau. Following the Kuala Lumpur concert, THE BOYZ are scheduled to perform in Paris on September 13 and London on September 15. A teaser poster for the tour hints at additional dates and locations, suggesting that fans worldwide can expect more opportunities to see the group live shortly.

As THE BOYZ continues their tour, fans remain hopeful for Jacob's speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on his feet soon.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ's Sunwoo and Jung Da Bin are star-crossed lovers in posters for MY ARTi FILM; see PICS