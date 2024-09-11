Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born poster; Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, and more take over world of opera, sharing rivalries and inspirations

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is an upcoming historical drama which tells the story of traditional Korean opera actors. Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae and Kim Yoon Hye take on the lead roles in the drama. The series is adapted from a popular webtoon.

On September 11, tvN dropped special couple posters for their upcoming drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. The poster revealed the kind of relationship the female protagonist will share with the other. Kim Tae Ri and Shin Ye Eun will be appearing as rivals in the world of theatre. Ra Mi Ran takes on the role of the mentor who guides the younger actors. Jung Eun Chae is the senior who has confidence in Kim Tae Ri's abilities. See the posters below.

eong Nyeon is scheduled to premiere on October 12. The drama will include 16 episodes and new episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Jeong Nyeon is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong (Kim Tae Ri) and her mother (Moon So Ri) barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran).

This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo (Shin Ye Eun) become rivals.

Jeong Nyeon is based on a webcomic written by Seo Ye Ri and Na Mon. Jung Ji In is directing this piece and has previously worked on hit series like The Red Sleeves. Cho Hyo Bi screenwrote for this drama and also wrote for A Time Called You.

