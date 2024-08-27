The Heirs side characters who are now superstars: Park Hyung Sik, Kim Ji Won, Kang Ha Neul and more

The Heirs was released in 2013 and October 9 marks its 10th anniversary. Even after so many years of its release, the series continues to influence dramas and has become a cultural icon. The drama included a stellar cast including Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, and Kim Woo Bin. The supporting actors including Park Hyung Sik, Kim Ji Won, Krystal Jung, Kang He Neul, and more also did an amazing job and are now big names in the industry. Let us have a look at how far these actors have come.

Park Hyung Sik

The former idol had acted in various hit dramas as a supporting actor including The Heir and Foolish Mon before finally getting his big break with High Society in 2015. The actor shot to global fame with big projects like Hwarang, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and Happiness. He has become a well-known name in the K-drama industry and has established himself as a successful actor.

Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won stole the fans’ hearts with her role in The Heirs as Rachel Yoo. Her acting skills were highlighted and appreciated by all. The actor made her debut in 2011 with the film Romantic Heaven. Since then the actor has her world in hits after hits and impressed us with a variety of her performances in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and My Liberation Notes.

f(x)’s Krystal

Krystal made her debut with High Kick 3: Revenge of the Short-Legged. f(x) performed for the last time in 2019 in Tokyo for SM Town Live. Krystal has impressed us multiple times with her performances in Search, Police University, Crazy Love, and many more.

Kang Ha Neul

The talented actor made his debut in 2007 and since has managed to leave an impression with multiple roles. While he can play a warm person with a goofy smile, he can also give a stare of death. The versatile actor shot to global fame with his roles in Scarlet Heart Ryeo and When the Camellia Blooms. He would be appearing in the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game.

Choi Jin Hyuk

Choi Jin Hyuk made his debut with the 2010 drama It’s Okay, Daddy’s Girl. His breakthrough was with the 2013 drama Gu Family Book. The actor has worked in many projects as a supporting role and main role. His latest project was Numbers in which he played Han Seung Jo.

CN Blue’s Kang Min Hyuk

The band member played the friendly and warm Yoon Chan Young in the Heirs. The drummer took a brief hiatus from acting and returned with a main role in The Entertainers. His latest role was in Celebrity in which he played Han Joon Kyung.

