BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT scores first music show win at M Countdown; duo shares quirky congratulatory messages

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the track has ranked first during the M! Countdown episode, making it Bruno Mars’ first-ever music show win.

On October 24, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration single APT took first place at the M! Countdown episode. It is the first time for the global pop star Bruno Mars to win a music show award. To celebrate the achievement, Rosé took to her Instagram account and posted a story with the caption, ‘congratulations @brunomars you made it.’ Yes, the Grammy Award winner included yet another feat to his list of achievements.

Bruno Mars also replied to Rosé’s congratulations post with a heartfelt message. Moreover, he wrote it in Korean, which read, ‘Thank you so much to all the Korean fans!! I cried all morning because I won my first-ever Music Show. Thank you so much to Rosé, who helped me win first place, and thank you for loving our ‘APT’ so much. Love, Bruno.’ This interaction tickled the funny bone among fans and it instantly went viral on social media platforms.

Previously, Rosé made another achievement with the song and grabbed the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.