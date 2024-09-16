The Judge from Hell writer Jo Yi Soo ‘screamed with joy’ after casting Park Shin Hye in legal K-drama

The Judge from Hell is an upcoming K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve.

In a recent interview, The Judge from Hell’s writer Jo Yi Soo expressed her delight with the casting of both actors, Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young. Recalling the moment she learned of Park Shin Hye’s involvement, the writer shared that she struggled to remain composed during the call but was overcome with joy after hanging up.

Jo Yi Soo also spoke highly of Kim Jae Young, who left a lasting impression on her with his previous role in Reflection of You. A fan of the series, she was thrilled to learn that Kim would take on the role of Han Da On.

Describing Kang Bit Na, she explained that the character is central to the story, and it was crucial to find an actor with both strong acting ability and an unexpectedly kind, pure image to add layers to the role. Upon meeting Park Shin Hye, she finally encountered the character she had only envisioned through her writing.

Similarly, she was struck by Kim Jae Young’s ability to convey the nuanced emotions of Han Da On, from intensity and warmth to pain and playfulness, which aligned perfectly with her vision for the character. With the talents of both actors bringing these complex characters to life, the anticipation surrounding the K-drama has increased.

Apart from Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young, the cast of the K-drama includes, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

