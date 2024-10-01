The KingDom's Hwon goes on indefinite hiatus due to health concerns after club controversy

The KingDom's Hwon would be taking an indefinite hiatus due to health concerns as announced by this agency. The group would be continuing their activities with the six members as Hwon sits out. The idol was involved in a controversy earlier this June but his agency has not made any statements regarding it.

On October 1, GF Entertainment announced that The KingDom member Hwon would be taking a hiatus from activities due to health issues. They first started their statement by thanking the fans for their support and then went on to update about the idol's health. They stated that Hwon will be going on hiatus due to health reasons and along with that, The KingDom will be active as a six-member group as of September 30. They ended their statement apologizing for the student news and asked fans for their continued support.

The KingDom, formerly known as KINGDOM, made their debut in 2021 with their EP History of Kingdom: Part I. Arthur. and the lead track Excalibur along with its music video. The group includes Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan and Hwon.

Members Dann and Arthur were formerly part of the group Varsity. In 2022, former member Chiwoo terminated the contract and departed from the group. Hwon joined the group 3 months after Chiwoo parted ways.

they released their second EP, History of Kingdom: Part II. Chiwoo, and its lead single, Karma just a few months later. This was followed by their third EP History of Kingdom: Part III. Ivan, and its main track, Black Crown in 2021 as well.

