The Tyrant’s Jo Yoon Su cast as female lead in Ji Chang Wook, EXO’s D.O.’s new revenge drama A Sculpture City; Report

Jo Yoon Su, an emerging actress who has recently rose to fame with her role in The Tyrant, is gearing up for her next lead role. As per reports, the actress has bagged the female protagonist character in the upcoming revenge drama A Sculpture City. She will be acting alongside Ji Chang Wook and EXO’s D.O.

On September 24, a Korean media outlet reported that Jo Yoon Su had been cast as the female lead in the upcoming revenge series A Sculpture City. She has also reportedly begun the filming for it.

The actress recently received much recognition for her role in the Disney+ drama The Tyrant starring Kim Seon Ho, which was released in August. Her addition to the cast lineup of this upcoming revenge drama is expected to become a hit.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook is set to play the male lead in this series, while EXO’s D.O. is taking on the first villain role in his acting career.

A Sculpture City will depict a bloody revenge story, revolving around a man who was living an ordinary life. After his life is completely manipulated by someone else, he suddenly starts experiencing hell. Driven by vengeance, he returns to take revenge.

Ji Chang Wook will take on the role of the revenge-driven man, while EXO’s D.O. is set to play the designer who created the hell for him. It is set to be helmed by director Kim Chang Ju, known for Hard Hit (2021) and Amazon Bullseye (2024).

The screenplay has been penned by writer Oh Sang Ho, celebrated for Taxi Driver (2021-), The Roundup: Punishment (2024), The Roundup: No Way Out (2023), Fabricated City (2017), and more.

Meanwhile, A Sculpture City is raising much anticipation as reports suggest it will have around 35 billion KRW production budget. This high-profile series is expected to be a blockbuster globally. It is now currently in discussion to release as a 10-episode series on Disney+.

Having kickstarted her acting career in a web drama, Jo Yoon Su continued to build her filmography with an array of diverse roles. Some of her notable past works include Love Revolution (2020), True Beauty (2021), Juvenile Justice (2022), and more. She garnered much attention with her role in The Tyrant (2024).

