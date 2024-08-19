The Tyrant's Kim Seon Ho opens up on acting journey in reference to Chief Choi's role; 'It's a continuous learning process'

In a recent candid interview on August 19, Kim Seon Ho, star of the highly anticipated series The Tyrant, opened up about his evolving acting journey and his transformative role as Chief Choi. Speaking from a café in Samcheong Dong, Seoul, Kim Seon Ho shared his excitement and reflections on the series, which premiered on August 14.

Kim Seon Ho, known for his versatility and evocative acting, portrays Chief Choi, the mastermind behind the ominous Tyrant Program. His portrayal marks a significant departure from his previous roles, offering a chilling and nuanced character that contrasts sharply with his past performances.

Reflecting on his approach to this complex role, he admitted, "I can’t completely change my habits or tone. My past characters had rapid dialogue tempos, but for Chief Choi, I needed to anchor the scenes to avoid a superficial portrayal. It’s different, but seeing my co-actors' reactions during filming reassured me that it was working."

The actor, who previously collaborated with director Park Hoon Jung on The Childe, expressed gratitude for the director's trust and guidance. Kim Seon Ho noted, “Working with Director Park again was a joy. He’s not only a brilliant filmmaker but also a good friend. His encouragement and belief in me built my confidence and made the process more enjoyable.”

Advertisement

He also cited Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy as a key reference for his role, particularly studying the film’s subtlety in depicting intelligence agents.

Kim Seon Ho’s journey as Chief Choi was marked by challenges, including intense action scenes. Recalling a particularly nerve-wracking moment, he described, “During a gun scene, I had to endure the loud noise of blank rounds without earplugs. It was daunting but necessary for authenticity.” His commitment to realism is evident, showing his dedication to the craft.

The actor also spoke about his dynamic with co-stars Cha Seung Won and Kim Kang Woo, praising their support and collaborative spirit. “Kang Woo sunbae’s detailed feedback and Seung Won sunbae’s encouragement were invaluable. Their input helped bring my character to life,” he shared.

Despite the acclaim and positive feedback, Kim remains humble, acknowledging areas for growth. “I see more room for improvement and understand that silence in noir films can be more powerful than dialogue. It’s a continuous learning process,” he said.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Kim expressed hope for future projects, considering potential expansions of the Tyrant universe and reflecting on his long-term goals. “My aim is to be someone others want to work with. It’s not just about acting but also about my demeanor on set. If I can positively influence the environment, I believe that’s part of being a good actor,” he concluded.

With The Tyrant now available on Disney+, Kim Seon Ho’s portrayal of Chief Choi promises to be a standout performance in his evolving career, showing his ability to delve into complex and multifaceted roles.

ALSO READ: The Tyrant character posters OUT: Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho and more get entwined in fierce chase; see PICS