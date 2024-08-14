The Tyrant special poster OUT: Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho and more lead high-stakes chase for lost sample; PIC

On August 14, Disney+ unveiled a striking new poster for their highly anticipated drama The Tyrant, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse into the show's intense narrative. The poster, released to mark the series' premiere, features a dramatic composition with four key characters bathed in the glow of fragmented light, setting the stage for the thrilling action to come.

At the center of the poster stands Im Sang, portrayed by Cha Seung Won, whose imposing presence underscores his role as a ruthless cleaner. Im Sang is depicted as a cold and calculating figure, committed to removing all obstacles in his path to secure the elusive Tyrant Program. His steely gaze and commanding stance leave no doubt about his determination to achieve his goals by any means necessary.

Contrasting with Im Sang's fierce demeanor is the uncertain yet composed gaze of Director Choi, played by Kim Seon Ho. As an elite agent tasked with safeguarding the Tyrant Program, Director Choi's expression hints at the complexities and high stakes involved in the mission. His role as a protector of the bioweapon adds layers of intrigue and suspense to the storyline.

The poster also introduces Paul, embodied by Kim Kang Woo, whose menacing smile signals the arrival of a formidable antagonist. Paul's role as a relentless pursuer of the stolen sample adds a significant threat to the plot, foreshadowing intense confrontations and high-octane drama.

Meanwhile, Ja Kyung, brought to life by Jo Yoon Soo, stands out with her fierce look and scarred face, hinting at her role as a new heroine in the series. Her intense expression and formidable presence suggest she will be a key player in the unfolding drama, adding depth and dynamism to the narrative.

The tagline of the poster, "Will they seize or eliminate?" heightens the anticipation, encapsulating the high-stakes conflict and chaotic events surrounding the Tyrant Program. This tagline promises viewers a gripping exploration of the choices and consequences faced by the characters as they navigate a world of espionage and danger.

Take a look at the special poster here;

Directed by Park Hoon Jung, The Tyrant unravels a gripping plot centered on a stolen bioweapon designed to enhance human abilities. When US intelligence uncovers Korea’s covert Tyrant Project, the situation escalates into a tense scramble involving Director Choi, his team, and a determined US agent. As chaos erupts during the transfer, the series promises an adrenaline-pumping ride filled with intrigue, action, and suspense.

Premiering on Disney+ worldwide today, on August 14, 2024, The Tyrant is out to captivate audiences with its intense drama and edge-of-your-seat thrills.

