The Tyrant character posters OUT: Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho and more get entwined in fierce chase; see PICS

Get ready for a thrill ride as Disney+ drops the eerie new character posters for The Tyrant! With Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, Kim Kang Woo, and Jo Yoon Soo, the four-part action thriller kicks off on August 14, weaving a web of suspense with a stolen program, high-stakes chases, and relentless pursuers.

The Tyrant drops new character posters

On July 29, Disney+ unveiled the chilling character posters for their highly anticipated action thriller drama, The Tyrant. The eerie new visuals give fans a taste of the intense, high-stakes drama that unfolds in this four-part series.

The posters feature Cha Seung Won as Im Sang, a former agent with a dark mission to eliminate anyone tied to the Tyrant Program. His unsettling gaze and the ominous text “You should just die now” hint at his ruthless efficiency.

Kim Seon Ho’s Director Choi, an unflinching mastermind linked to a government agency, is depicted with steely resolve, underscored by the declaration, “I can’t give up no matter what.”

Kim Kang Woo’s Paul, an American intelligence agent, points a gun with a warning, “You can’t handle this project with your skills,” while Jo Yoon Soo’s technician Ja Kyung, poised ominously with her head bowed, teases a crucial role in the unfolding drama.

More about upcoming action thriller The Tyrant

The Tyrant a thrilling new K-drama directed by Park Hoon Jung, promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat thrills when it premieres on Disney+ worldwide on August 14, 2024. The show unravels the high-stakes chase for a stolen bioweapon amidst a secret handover between Korean and US intelligence agencies.

When the US uncovers Korea’s covert Tyrant Project, a bioweapon designed to enhance human abilities, they demand its immediate termination. However, chaos erupts during the transfer, leading to a tense scramble. Director Choi, orchestrating the operation, commands his team, including the skilled Ja Kyung and Mo Yong, to secure the weapon.

Meanwhile, US agent Paul is fiercely determined to reclaim it, while former agent Lim Sang Won is tasked with neutralizing all associated with the project. With a gripping plot and intense drama, The Tyrant promises an adrenaline-pumping ride.

