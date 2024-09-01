‘They ain’t ready’: When BTS’ Jungkook was surprised with a birthday wish from Justin Bieber

Jungkook, the popular singer and member of the K-pop boy band BTS who is celebrating his 27th birthday today, once got a surprise birthday wish from the famous American pop icon Justin Bieber. The wish still remains iconic as it led to many believe that the two icons might be collaborating soon.

Let’s go back exactly five years, on September 1, 2019, when Justin Bieber sent shockwaves in BTS fandom by wishing happy birthday to golden maknae (a nickname given to Jungkook by RM), Jungkook.

As it happened, the popular American pop icon Justin Bieber surprised everyone by posting a tweet on Jungkook’s birthday where he wished the Seven singer a “happy bday”. Justin Bieber further wrote, “They ain’t ready... Now watch this tweet go crazy”. This further made fans believe that a collaboration between Jungkook and Justin Bieber was in the works, however, sadly the day has not come yet.

Check out Justin Bieber’s iconic birthday wish tweet to Jungkook here:

It is also interesting to note that on Jungkook’s birthday in 2020, BTS made history by debuting their hit song Dynamite at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100. It was a great moment for Jungkook as it became one of the best birthday gifts for him and marked BTS’ first number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

In other news, Jungkook was today on September 1, 2024, wished by J-Hope and BTS leader RM and marked the rappers’ first Instagram update since SUGA’s DUI incident.

Jungkook also known by his birth name Jeon Jungkook is one of the most famous K-pop singers and songwriters who has now become a huge icon in the music scene. Jungkook is currently enlisted in the military and is reportedly serving as a cook.

Jungkook first performed three solo songs as part of BTS discography beginning in 2016 with Begin, Euphoria in 2018, and My Time in 2020. Jungkook later collaborated with famous American singer Charlie Puth on the famous single Left and Right.

Jungkook finally marked his solo debut with the release of his first album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, alongside the hit lead track Standing Next to You. Most recently, he released a special single Never Let Go on the occasion of BTS’ 11th debut anniversary.

