THROWBACK: When BTS' SUGA cheekily called the Grammys ‘local,’ echoing Bong Joon Ho's iconic dig and sending ARMY into a frenzy

In today’s throwback story, let’s revisit the iconic moment when BTS’ SUGA cheekily referred to the Grammy Awards as “local,” echoing filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s legendary remark about the Oscars. Known for his straightforward yet humorous personality, SUGA delivered the comment with characteristic nonchalance during his Agust D World Tour when speaking with the LA Times.

The witty jab came after SUGA was asked about the Grammys, an awards show that BTS has been nominated for multiple times. In response, he said, “Isn’t that a local thing?,” a nod to Bong Joon Ho’s 2020 comment calling the Oscars “very local.” Bong Joon Ho had famously made the remark after Parasite’s groundbreaking Oscar win, a historic moment for South Korean cinema and a statement on Hollywood’s limited recognition of international films. By channeling Bong Joon Ho’s words, SUGA humorously highlighted the often Western-centric nature of major industry awards.

As soon as the interview went viral, ARMYs around the world couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding social media with enthusiastic reactions. One fan wrote, “Savage from day 1! Gotta love it!” while another added, “Yes, my baby!” The playful comment struck a chord with many fans who appreciated SUGA’s honesty, as it echoed BTS’ journey through both the triumphs and challenges they’ve faced on the international stage. Over the years, BTS has pushed boundaries, helping to elevate K-pop as a global force and challenging pre-existing norms in the music industry.

Meanwhile, BTS’ connection with the Grammys has been a rollercoaster of anticipation and near-misses. The group has been nominated five times, last performing their hit song Butter in 2022 at the award ceremony, before going for their military enlistment.

Reflecting on the intense preparation for that performance, SUGA also shared with Weverse magazine, “We actually practiced really hard… It was an experience I won’t soon forget.” BTS’ 2022 Grammy performance was particularly memorable, as the group powered through challenges, including member injuries and COVID-related quarantines, to deliver a spectacular show.

SUGA’s lighthearted “local” comment remains an unforgettable moment for ARMYs, representing the group’s unique perspective as artists who continually push for recognition on their own terms. His words remind fans of BTS’ resilience and wit in the face of industry standards, showing that the group’s impact goes far beyond any single accolade.

