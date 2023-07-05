THROWBACK: When Lisa revealed WHY people think that Jennie is BLACKPINK's leader

BLACKPINK does not have a leader, quite unusual from the rest of the K-pop group. The quartet consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, however, the group works in harmony without depending on a leader. The rumors used to say that Jennie is the leader of BLACKPINK but were all cleared soon when Lisa explained.

Jennie is not the Leader of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK went on a popular South Korean variety show called the Knowing Brothers to promote their album BLACKPINK THE ALBUM. YG Entertainment's girl group has a different structure from other K-pop groups. A group leader usually takes the lead to address problems and issues the group is facing with the agency. The leader also resolves problems between the members and comes up with a solution. It's rare to see a K-pop group with no leader but chances are never zero.

When asked by the host, the BLACKPINK maknae Lisa revealed that the group does not have a leader and each other plays a significant role to maintain the harmony of the group. She said that everyone in the group is good at something so everyone takes responsibility for different things. Lisa herself is a very talented dancer, so she takes initiative when it comes to choreography or performance. Jisoo being the eldest member of the group makes decisions in difficult situations. Rosé handles all the small yet important details. When Lisa explained that Jennie is the one member who takes up all the requests and issues to YG Entertainment, K-pop stans believed that she was the leader. But Lisa had mentioned that the group works without a leader.

About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 with their mini album Square One which has two songs Whistle and Boombayah. BLACKPINK rose to fame with their viral song DDU-DU DDU-DU in 2017. The quartet holds the record of most streamed music channel on YouTube, with multiple music videos that surpassed over 1 billion views. All the members of BLACKPINK Jisoo, Jennie Rosé, and Losa have made their record-breaking solo debuts starting with Jennie in 2018 with her single SOLO and the latest member who debuted solo is Jisoo with her song FLOWER in 2023.

