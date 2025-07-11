Tokyo Taxi: Lee Jun Young to debut in Japanese Cinema with Yoji Yamada’s next, know character details

After making waves in the K-drama scene, Lee Jun Young is set to captivate audiences with his acting prowess in a different industry. He will be making his Japanese industry debut with the next film by iconic director Yoji Yamada, titled Tokyo Taxi. This project will further expand the actor's acting capabilities and allow him to grow in the field. The exciting news was recently shared by Billions, as reported by the K-media outlet Dispatch.

About Lee Jun Young's debut film Japanese movie Tokyo Taxi

Lee Jun Young's first work in the Japanese entertainment landscape is finalized with a big screen role. On July 8, Billions announced, “Lee Jun Young will appear in legendary Japanese director Yoji Yamada’s 91st film, Tokyo Taxi. This marks his debut in Japanese cinema.”

Tokyo Taxi is a Japanese adaptation of the French film Taxi. It is a poignant tale of life's final moments, delving into regret, reconciliation, and miraculous encounters. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Takuya Kimura, Chieko Baisho, Yû Aoi and Takaya Sakoda. K-pop star Lee Jun Young has also been cast in a significant role.

Tokyo Taxi: Lee Jun Young's character details

The Weak Hero Class 2 fame is set to portray the role of Kim Young Ki. The character is the young love interest of the protagonist Sumire, portrayed by Chieko Baisho. He will bring to life Sumire's first romance, a pivotal and memorable experience in her life. Lee Jun Young will also have poignant scenes with Yu Aoi, showcasing their characters' deep emotional connection.

Notably, the South Korean actor's participation in Tokyo Taxi was kept confidential throughout the filming process. The casting news was only announced after he wrapped up his scenes.

Lee Jun Young opens on his working experience in Tokyo Taxi

“Thanks to Director Yamada’s emotion-centered direction, I was able to immerse myself naturally in the character. Although the shoot was short, it was an incredibly intense experience," the actor said. Lee Jun Young expressed his gratitude to he able to be a part of the project and try his hands on a new experience. He stated, “It was a great honor to work with such wonderful actors in my first Japanese film. I hope audiences will feel the warmth of humanity through this movie.”

