TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Huening Kai fits right in with university's rock club; aces bass and drums position in AC-DC's Highway to Hell cover

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Huening Kai has become part of a special segment called Huening Kai Wants to Start a Band.

In the latest episode of the same, Huening Kai surprised everyone by showing off his bass and drum skills while perfectly fitting into a university’s rock band and aced cover of the iconic song Highway to Hell by AC/DC.

On July 24, 2024, KST TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official YouTube channel posted the new episode of the ongoing segment Huening Kai Wants to Start a Band called Ep 2- Bohemian Rock at Hanyang University.

Huening Kai in the episode visited Hanyang University to meet its only rock music club called Bohemian Rock. During the episode, the TXT member surprised everyone even the club members with his captivating bass and drums skills.

Huening Kai went on to learn new techniques of bass, which he quickly learned impressing the rock club members. The band member who taught him could not even believe that it was Huening Kai’s first time doing the slap technique.

Through this experience, the TXT member aspired to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a rock band member. The episode also showed Huening Kai having fun with students as he struck poses at the university’s iconic photo spots and stunned in a university jumper.

Later, Huening Kai aced the bass and drum position in Hanyang University’s rock club as they went on to cover the iconic rock song Highway to Hell by AC/DC.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT has established itself as one of the most captivating boy groups in the K-pop scene at the moment. TXT is made up of five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Taehyun.

In other news, TXT became one of the only K-pop artists to land in the top 10 best-selling albums in the USA in the first half of 2024.

