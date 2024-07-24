TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s hit track Deja Vu becomes first K-pop boy group song to cross 100 million Spotify streams in 2024

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the charismatic boy group who not long ago dropped their mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW have added a new achievement to their crown.

The title track of minisode 3: TOMORROW, Deja Vu has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify making it the first song by a K-pop boy group to do so in 2024.

On July 24, 2024, the famous K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER unlocked a new achievement.

TXT’s latest hit track Deja Vu from their 6th mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW became the first song by any K-pop boy group to surpass the 100 million streams mark on Spotify in 2024.

Deja Vu was released as the lead track of minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, alongside a fantastical music video.

Watch Deja Vu’s music video here:

Deja Vu is a captivating pop track that finds a base in Trap and Emo Rock. Deja Vu’s lyrics talk of a feeling of love that feels similar almost like a deja vu. A love that is destined and stays for long.

The song beautifully captures the feeling of love which at first scares but at the end, one finally finds peace and home in their better half with whom they feel connected.

Know more about TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT is one of the most popular 4th generation K-pop groups. The boy group consists of five members namely Soobin who is the leader, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Huening Kai, and Beomgyu.

TXT marked its debut on March 4, 2019, with the release of its first EP The Dream Chapter: STAR. It became the highest-charting debut album by a K-pop boy group on Billboard 200 at the time.

Meanwhile, at present TXT is on their third world tour called TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE. They are set to conclude the Japan leg of the tour on August 5 at Vantelin Dome in Nagoya, Japan. The world tour will finally conclude in October later this year.

