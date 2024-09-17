TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun’s GGUM dance challenge for solo mixtape gains attention; fans cheer on complex choreo

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to release his first solo mixtape GGUM soon, and just a few days ago, he dropped the GGUM dance challenge for the title track. It matches the TXT member’s style and dance expertise and has garnered huge attention online. The fans have been cheering on the complex choreography for the dance challenge.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun pre-released the GGUM dance challenge on September 13, 2024, surprising fans. It was revealed simultaneously on YouTube shorts, Instagram reels, and TikTok, featuring Yeonjun flawlessly doing the complex choreography.

Watch Yeonjun’s GGUM dance challenge here:

It is interesting to note that in just four days of the release of the GGUM dance challenge, the video has garnered over 17.14 million accumulated views, further solidifying the excitement for Yeonjun’s upcoming release.

On X (previously Twitter), fans said that the choreography was “so Yeojun” and matched him. While some fans have been nominating their favorite K-pop idols to take on the challenge.

Check out fan reactions to Yeonjun’s GGUM dance challenge below:

Yeonjun, who is well known for acing all choreographies when doing dance challenges with other K-pop groups and idols, has brought an interesting dance challenge, and fans are over excited to see idols doing it. Many dancers have already begun posting the dance challenge.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun will be releasing his solo mixtape title track GGUM on September 19, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) alongside a music video. Previously, fans also praised the GGUM album package for being new and priced at a basic level.

GGUM has been described as a catchy hip-hop track with an electro-pop sound. Meanwhile, a new teaser of Yeonjun’s Mixtape: GGUM MAKING FILM was released yesterday, intriguing fans about the TXT member’s journey.

Yeonjun also did the GGUM dance challenge with groupmate Huening Kai, which has further made fans happy.

In other news, Yeonjun was announced as the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury fashion house Moncler in May 2024.

