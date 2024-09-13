Top 10 K-pop tracks released in 2024 you shouldn't miss out: aespa’s Supernova, TWS’s Plot Twist, and more

2024 has been an amazing year for K-pop fans! With so many new songs and fresh talent, it’s hard to keep up. From powerful collaborations to debut hits, the K-pop scene is buzzing with energy. This year, we’ve seen incredible tracks from both well-known groups and exciting new artists.

Whether you’re into catchy hooks, stunning visuals, or intricate choreography, there’s something for everyone. In this list, we’ve gathered the top 10 K-pop tracks of 2024 that you absolutely can’t miss.

These songs have topped charts, broken records, and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Get ready to add some new favorites to your playlist and dive into the vibrant world of K-pop! Which track are you most excited to listen to?

1. SPOT! by ZICO feat. Jennie is a must-listen track from 2024. This song is a perfect mix of hip-hop and pop, featuring catchy hooks that will get stuck in your head. The clever lyrics and dynamic collaboration between ZICO and Jennie make it stand out. It’s one of the top K-pop tracks you shouldn’t miss this year!

2. Diamond by TRI.BE is one of the top K-pop tracks of 2024 you shouldn’t miss. This song blends Afrobeats with K-pop, creating a unique and catchy sound. Its positive and universal message makes it a feel-good anthem for everyone. TRI.BE’s energetic performance and the song’s vibrant rhythm make Diamond a standout track this year.

3. Supernova by aespa is a must-listen K-pop track of 2024. This powerful song has broken records in South Korea, staying at the top for weeks. With its bouncy, electrobeat, and catchy hook, Supernova truly shines. It’s part of the top 10 K-pop tracks you shouldn’t miss this year. The song’s energy and unique sound make it a standout hit, showcasing aespa’s talent and creativity.

4. Magnetic by ILLIT is a top K-pop track of 2024. This debut single made it to the Billboard Hot 100, showing the strong talent of new K-pop acts. With its catchy beat and fresh lyrics, Magnetic stands out. It’s one of the top 10 K-pop tracks you shouldn’t miss this year. The song’s unique sound and energetic vibe highlight ILLIT’s potential and creativity.

5. HEYA by IVE is a playful K-pop anthem of 2024. This song features intricate choreography and catchy melodies that make it standout. It’s one of the top 10 K-pop tracks you shouldn’t miss this year. The energetic vibe and fun lyrics of HEYA showcase IVE’s dynamic charm and creativity. The song’s unique style and engaging performance make it a must-listen for K-pop fans.

6. TWS’ Plot Twist is a standout K-pop track of 2024. This song captures the excitement and unpredictability of first encounters with its dynamic beats and catchy chorus. The group’s fresh sound and energetic performance make it a must-listen. “Plot Twist” has quickly become a fan favorite, topping charts and gaining millions of streams. Don’t miss out on this thrilling track from one of K-pop’s rising stars.

7. Lee Junho’s When We Meet Again is a top K-pop track of 2024. This song beautifully captures the emotions of reuniting with a loved one. With its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody, it has touched many fans’ hearts. Junho’s soulful voice and the song’s nostalgic vibe make it a standout hit. Don’t miss out on this touching track that perfectly encapsulates the joy and anticipation of meeting again.

8. TEMPEST’s Lighthouse is a top K-pop track of 2024. This song shines with its uplifting lyrics and powerful vocals, symbolizing hope and guidance. The group’s energetic performance and catchy melody make it a standout hit. Lighthouse has quickly become a fan favorite, earning praise for its inspiring message. Don’t miss out on this bright and motivating track from one of K-pop’s rising stars.

9. (G)I-DLE’s Super Lady is a top K-pop track of 2024. This empowering song celebrates the strength and beauty of women everywhere. With its catchy melody and powerful lyrics, it quickly became a fan favorite. The group’s dynamic performance and unique style make Super Lady a standout hit. Don’t miss out on this inspiring track that showcases (G)I-DLE’s talent and message of empowerment.

10. NewJeans’ How Sweet is a must-listen K-pop track of 2024. This song blends catchy melodies with heartfelt lyrics, making it a standout hit. The group’s unique style and charming visuals add to its appeal. How Sweet captures the essence of youthful love and joy, making it a perfect addition to any playlist. Don’t miss out on this sweet and memorable track from one of K-pop’s rising stars.

